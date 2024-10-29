Cars UK

Porsche 911 Carrera T gets the 911 992.2 updates and new Cabriolet option too

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is the latest 911 to get the 992.2 updates and brings with it a new Carrera T Cabriolet option too.

Porsche has been busy rolling out the updated 911 992.2 models in the last couple of months, and now it’s time for the 911 Carrera T to join the party which, as well as the 992.2 updates, will now be available as a Cabriolet too.

Porsche considers the 911 T to be the ‘Pure’ 911 which concentrates on what’s needed and eschewing fripperies and wings and turbos to deliver a car which could easily be the pick of the 911s for everyday joy.

To that end, you can’t even have a PDK ‘box as both the new Coupe and Cabriolet are offered with a six-speed manual ‘box only (there’s even a wooden gear knob) and Porsche has trimmed the weight by 42kgcompared to the regular Carrera too thanks to stuff like lightweight windows and less sound deadening.

2024 Porsche 911 T interiorUnder the boot lid is the same six-pot you’ll find in the Carrera delivering 388bhp to the rear wheels, with 0-62mph taking 4.5 seconds (4.7 seconds in the Cabriolet) and 350mm brakes all round, as well as rear-axle steering, tweaked steering ratios, adaptive sport suspension and retuned anti-roll bars.

As you’d expect, cosmetic exterior changes are quite minor and include a new front bumper, new alloys (20″ front, 21″ rear), bonnet and door stripes and a lip at the back.

Interior tweaks include the aforementioned wooden gear knob, Sport Chrono Package with a stopwatch on the dash, GT Sports steering wheel, tartan fabric for the upholstery and a 911 logo on the headrests.

Now available to order, the 911 T CXoupe costs from £111,300 and the Cabriolet from £121,300.

