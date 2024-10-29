Porsche 911 Carrera T gets the 911 992.2 updates and new Cabriolet option too

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is the latest 911 to get the 992.2 updates and brings with it a new Carrera T Cabriolet option too.

Porsche has been busy rolling out the updated 911 992.2 models in the last couple of months, and now it’s time for the 911 Carrera T to join the party which, as well as the 992.2 updates, will now be available as a Cabriolet too.

Porsche considers the 911 T to be the ‘Pure’ 911 which concentrates on what’s needed and eschewing fripperies and wings and turbos to deliver a car which could easily be the pick of the 911s for everyday joy.

To that end, you can’t even have a PDK ‘box as both the new Coupe and Cabriolet are offered with a six-speed manual ‘box only (there’s even a wooden gear knob) and Porsche has trimmed the weight by 42kgcompared to the regular Carrera too thanks to stuff like lightweight windows and less sound deadening.

Under the boot lid is the same six-pot you’ll find in the Carrera delivering 388bhp to the rear wheels, with 0-62mph taking 4.5 seconds (4.7 seconds in the Cabriolet) and 350mm brakes all round, as well as rear-axle steering, tweaked steering ratios, adaptive sport suspension and retuned anti-roll bars.

As you’d expect, cosmetic exterior changes are quite minor and include a new front bumper, new alloys (20″ front, 21″ rear), bonnet and door stripes and a lip at the back.

Interior tweaks include the aforementioned wooden gear knob, Sport Chrono Package with a stopwatch on the dash, GT Sports steering wheel, tartan fabric for the upholstery and a 911 logo on the headrests.

Now available to order, the 911 T CXoupe costs from £111,300 and the Cabriolet from £121,300.