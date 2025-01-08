Porsche 911 Carrera S FINALLY gets 992.2 updates with more power and ‘Turbo’ looks

The 992.2 generation updates finally reach the Posrche 911 Carrera S, with more power, more equipment and Turbo-inspired looks.

Porsche was busy rolling out 992.2 gen updates for the 911 in 2024, with the GTS getting a Hybrid powertrain at the same time as the Carrera got its updates, followed by updates for the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring, and a makeover for the Carrera T and Cabriolet.

Now we get the 992.2 updates for the 911 Carrera S which, just as is the case with the Cayenne range, probably offers as much 911 as you can reasonably use without spending truly silly money.

Sitting above the Carrera and below the Hybrid GTS, the Carrera S gets new turbos and a variety of other tweaks to raise its power output to 474bhp, enough to get to 62mph in 3.3 seconds on the way to 191mph. As we said, as much 911 as you need in the real world.

Not only does it have power and performance which not long ago you’d have had to buy the Turbo to get, it also comes with Turbo-esque looks as well as the brakes from the GTS complete with red callipers.

Standard equipment now includes 20/12″ alloys, sports exhaust with silver tailpipes, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+). Optional Ceramic brakes and PASM Sport Suspension are available.

The new Porsche Carrera S Coupe costs from £119,800 and the Cabriolet from £129,800.