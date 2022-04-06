Vauxhall Mokka and Corsa get a simplified range and price cuts

Vauxhall has simplified the Mokka and Corsa ranges by cutting trim options to Design, GS Line, and Ultimate and cutting prices.

Back in February, Vauxhall announced that it was simplifying the model range for the Grandland, Crossland and Insignia, offering just three trim levels – Design, GS Line, and Ultimate – and cutting prices too. And now it’s the turn of the Mokka and Corsa to get a similar simplification and update.

The new Corsa range now kicks off with the Corsa Design (replacing the Corsa SE Edition) now starting at £17,340 (£500 price cut) with the same spec, the Corsa GS Line (replacing the Corsa SRi Edition) – which can now also be had with the 1.2-litre three-pot – with prices cut by around £1k, and Corsa Ultimate staying the same but with prices starting at £23,375, a saving of £3,150.

The Corsa-e also gets trim changes but is only available in GS Line and Ultimate trim, with prices and specs unchanged.

The Mokka range comes in for a similar range of changes to the Corsa, with trim options now just Design, GS Line, and Ultimate, with Design replacing SE Edition and now available with a 1.2-litre 130PS 6-speed manual and a 1.2-litre 130PS 8-speed automatic and standard features including Lane Departure, Lane Keep, Cruise and auto lights and wipers and pries from £22,265 (unchanged from the SE Edition).

GS Line replaces SRi Premium and includes 18″ bi-colour alloys, a sporty bodykit and an updated Pure Panel with 10″ driver and 12″ infotainment. Prices start from £24,640 (down by £1,500).

Mokka Ultimate can now be had with a 1.2-litre 130PS 6-speed manual option and prices starting from £28,825 with spec including Keyless, LED matrix adaptive headlights and advanced park assist. Electric Mokka-e is available in only GS Line and Ultimate trim, with prices unchanged.

The new Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Mokka range are now available to order.