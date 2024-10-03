Vauxhall SLASHES prices of Electric Astra and Corsa plus free goodies to try and flog EVs

Vauxhall is cutting the price of the electric Astra and electric Corsa, and offering free goodies, in an effort to bolster EV sales.

The Government is heavily involved in the slow bankruptcy of car makers by forcing EVs on us – despite little appetite from normal buyers – with big fines for car makers who don’t meet the daft quota regime for EV sales, leaving car makes to either slash prices and lose money or keep building the ICE and Hybrid cars real buyers want and lose money at the rate of £15k for every non-EV over quota.

Having already declared price cuts are needed to flog EVs back in March with a £7k cut to Mokka EV prices, Vauxhall is now back with chunky price cuts for the electric Astra and Corsa.

But this time around, Vauxhall isn’t cutting much, if anything, off the base price of its Corsa and Astra EVs, but cutting the costs of models above the entry-level.

The Astra EV sess the entry-level Griffin model sticking at £34,995, with the Design and GS versions down by £2,850 and £2,905 respectively, and the electric Astra Sports Tourer down by £1k to £36,195 for the entry-level Griffin and a chunky £4,765 down (to £40,695) for the Ultimate trim Sports Tourer.

With the Corsa Electric, the entry-level Griffin remains at £26,895, but the Design model is cut by £3,400, the GS by £2,850 and the Ultimate by £4,150.

James Taylor, Vauxhall MD, said:

The new pricing structure on Corsa Electric and Astra Electric is the latest in a number of measures we have taken to democratise access to electric vehicles – including becoming the first brand in the UK to offer an electric and petrol hybrid car for the same list price with New Frontera.

As well as announcing the price cuts for the electric Astra and Corsa, Vauxhall is also throwing in a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox and installation and 50,000 Tesco Clubcard points worth £500.