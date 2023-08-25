Volkswagen California Campervan Concept previews next year’s T7 Camper

The Volkswagen California Campervan Concept is revealed as a look at the T7 Campervan for 2024 including a new PHEV powertrain.

Earlier this month, VW teased the arrival of a new California Campervan Concept, and now we get the real thing as an almost production-ready Campervan Concept arriving in production guise in 2024.

Based on VW’s T7 Multivan – which means a move to the MQB Platform promising a much better driving experience – the Concept comes with the Multivan’s plug-in hybrid powertrain using a 1.4-litre petrol engine and 114bhp electric motor with a 13kWh battery promising EV range of around 30 miles. You can also expect diesel and petrol options on the production models.

The big news, as we suspected from VW’s tease for the Campervan, is a second sliding door on the left – a boon for RHD markets – which also allows the kitchen – including hob, sink, worktop and cool box – to be accessed from the outside too.

There’s also a new removable Tablet device that controls a multitude of functions, including the pop-up roof, and can also be used to watch streaming programmes, as well as rotating front seats and fold-out double bed. There’s also a triangular sunshade on the offside and a full awning on the nearside.

As this is just a concept, there are no pricing or trim specs available, but when the new VW California Campervan does arrive next year it isn’t likely to cost less than £70k.