Volkswagen Golf R, Golf R Estate and Golf GTI Clubsport now on sale – Specs and prices announced.

Volkswagen’s performance take on the new Golf 8.5 – the Golf R and Golf GTI Cubsport – go on sale in the UK with prices from £41,665.

It was back in January when Volkswagen rolled out the ‘fixed’ Golf 8.5 in an effort to address concerns about poor quality, dodgy software and ill-thought switchgear.

The Golf 8.5 GTI, GTE and Style eHybrid went on sale in June, and we’ve also had the reveal of the new Golf GTI Clubsport and new Golf R which now go on sale in the UK.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Prices and specs

The Golf GTI Clubsport gets the same updates as the rest of the range, but with chassis tweaks, bigger brakes and Vehicle Dynamics Manager.

Under the bonnet, things don’t change, with a 2.0-litre turbo producing 296bhp and sending power to the front wheels, with electronic LSD, through a seven-speed DCT ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

Additional tweaks for the Clubsport include tweaked bumpers and honeycomb grille, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, animated LED taillights and 18″ Richmond alloys.

The standard kit includes keyless, heated front seats, CLimate, adaptive cruise and a plethora of the usual safety nannies.

On sale on 8 August, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport costs from £41,665.

Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Estate Prices and specs

The new Golf R and Golf R Estate get a new front bumper with Air Curtains, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, new LED taillight clusters, front sports seats with integrated headrests, and 12.9″ infotainment.

The 2.0-litre four-pot turbo under the bonnet now delivers 329bhp sent to all four wheels through a DCT ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds (4.8s for the Estate).

On sale from 8 August, the new Golf R costs from £43,320 and the Golf R Estate from £44,685.

Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition Prices and specs

To add extra spice to the new Golf R offerings, there’s also a titivated Golf R Black Edition on offer.

There’s no additional power over the regular Golf R, but it does come with the usual ‘Black Edition’ bits and pieces.

It comes with 19″ black alloys, darkened VW and ‘R’ badges, brake callipers with a dark R logo, tailpipe retims and IQ Light LED matric headlights and a large roof spoiler.

The R Performance Pack comes as standard which means a 186mph top speed, Drift and Special track-specific modes, GPS lap timer, and G-Meter.

On sale from 8 August, the Golf R Black edition costs from £44,570.