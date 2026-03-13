Volkswagen ID.3 NEO on the way – looks like a stopgap before the VW ID. Golf

The Volkswagen ID.3 is getting an update and a new name – ID.3 NEO – and looks to be a stopgap before the VW ID. Golf arrives in 2028.

Volkswagen, just like many other EV makers, has realised that giving their EVs a ‘unique’ look and silly badges is something which hasn’t resonated with buyers. So they’re going back to familiar names in the future , with the upcoming models still using the ‘ID.’ prefix, but with a familiar name tagged on.

That will see the VW ID.2All Concept, which was expected to turn into the VW ID. 2, arriving soon as the VW ID. Polo and the ID. Golf in 2028, with other ID. models getting a new identity too between those two. Or so we thought.

Now, to confuse VW’s naming policy going forward, they’ve announced their first proper EV – the VW ID. 3 – is getting a makeover and a new name – the VW ID. 3 NEO.

But maybe that’s just a temporary combination of old and new naming to fill in the gap until the ID. Golf arrives in 2028, making the ID.3 redundant?

Whatever VW’s logic for the confusing name, the NEO will be revealed in April, ahead of which VW has released an artist’s impression of the new model, which seems to show a smoother look on the front end with new headlights and new bumper. Other changes will see actual buttons on the steering wheel, V2L, new infotainment and a digital key.

VW’s Kai Grünitz said:

The new software generation brings more performance and an even better customer experience to the ID. models. The new Volkswagen electric models in the small and compact vehicle segments – ID. Polo1, ID. Polo GTI1, ID. Cross1 – will also soon be launched on the market with these new innovations, offering more flexibility in everyday life and for leisure activities.

All will be revealed next month.