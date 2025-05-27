Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 Black Edition models ARRIVE to try and bolster sales

Volkswagen has revealed new Black Edition models of the electric ID. 4 and ID. 5 in an attempt to improve sales. Prices from £46,180.

Volkswagen took a headlong dive into electric cars in an attempt to atone for its ‘Dieselgate‘ shenanigans, with big plans to be selling EVs by the bucket load and saying goodbye to ‘Dirty’ ICE cars. But things haven’t exactly gone to plan.

VW’s EV sales have fallen a long way short of expectations and have been plagued by issues – in particular software issues – with VW trying to garner sales through big discounts.

That said, VW did have some good EV news with April’s EV sales in Europe showing VW ID models taking three of the top four places, although that was driven by anti-Tesla sentiment and big discounting.

Now, VW is resorting to the well-tried formula of ‘Black Edition’ models to get buyers to empty their bank accounts with the arrival of ID.4 and ID.5 Black Edition models with added kit for a ‘bargain’ buy.

The Black Edition models of the ID. 4 and ID. 5 add to the Match trim with 19″ Onyx Black alloys, Panoramic glass roof, black door mirrors, gloss black roof trim and an interior with VW’s Top Sport Plus Pack including sports seats, powered lumbar support and massage and ArtVelours microfleece upholstery.

VW says speccing a Match model with the same bits would add £4,625 to the price, but the uplift for the Black Edition models is as little as £1,780.

The new Black Edition ID. 4 and ID. 5 go on sale on Thursday (29 May 2025) with the ID. 4 Black Edition at £46,180 (an extra £1,700 if you want 4MOTION) and the ID. 5 Black Edition at £47,680, with all models powered by a 77kWh battery good for range of 322 to 341 miles.

Of course, in the world of EVs list prices are meaningless; it takes little effort to find brand new ID. 4 and ID. 5 models with a 25% discount..