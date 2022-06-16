Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 GTX models get a bit of an UPDATE

Volkswagen is updating the ‘sporty’ GTX versions of the electric ID.4 and ID.5 with cosmetic tweaks and equipment upgrades.

It’s getting on for a year since the VW ID.4 GTX went on sale in the UK as VW’s electric equivalent of GTI models, although the power and performance on offer was perhaps a little underwhelming, especially for a ‘Performance’ SUV, with its dual-motor AWD setup delivering 295bhp and o-62mph in 6.2 seconds.

It was followed by the ID.5 GTX – essentially an ID.4 Coupe – with the same powertrain but ‘lifestyle’ coupe roofline – and costing more. And now VW has decided to upgrade the offerings in the GTX range, and confirms a GTX model will be available across all ID models as and when they arrive.

The upgrades consist of a range of extra equipment and some cosmetic tweaks, although VW hasn’t delivered any more power and performance.

Adding to the current GTX models standard spec, VW is now including both the Design Pack and Comfort Pack incorporated in the standard spec, which means a climate comfort windscreen, privacy glass, heated front seats, variable centre console and Air Care Climatronic air-conditioning system are all standard.

Inside, the GTX models now get a black dash panel and door trim, red decorative seams throughout, there are black accents and 21″ black alloys are an option.

No UK prices yet for the updated GTX models, but they will go up in price, probably by around £2.5k.