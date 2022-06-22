Volkswagen ID Aero Concept sketch PREVIEWS electric saloon aimed at Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and more

Volkswagen is previewing a new electric ID saloon – the VW ID Aero – heading for China but also coming to the UK and Europe.

We all know that saloon cars are dead, and all any car buyer wants is an SUV or Crossover. Trouble is, no one’s told Tesla – still selling mountains of the Model 3 – Polestar with the ‘2’ and soon Hyundai with the Ioniq 6. So it would seem makers of EVs retain faith in saloons.

With VW on a mission to build more electric cars than Tesla – and within the next couple of years – they’ve released a design sketch of the VW ID Aero, an electric saloon car heading for China and taking aim at all the aforementioned electric saloons.

Volkswagen is billing the ID Aero as “a glimpse of the future model for the upper-middle class in China”, but although it’s heading for production next year for China, VW has confirmed we’ll get to see a version of the ID Aero aimed at the UK and Europe next year too. So expect it to arrive – probably with a number rather than a name – at some point in 2024.

You can probably expect powertrains for the Aero to be similar to those on offer in the ID.4 – including a GTX ‘performance’ model – but with additional range thanks to the more slippery shape of the sleek saloon.

VW is promising an actual (digital) reveal on 27 June when we will see if the reality is as sleek as the sketch (it won’t be).