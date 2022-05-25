Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 celebrates two decades of VW’s big SUV

The Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 arrives to celebrate two decades of VW’s Touareg, with cosmetic tweaks and four engine choices.

It’s two decades since the VW Touareg arrived as VW’s biggest SUV, with its basic underpinnings also heading to Porsche for the Cayenne and Audi for the Q7.

VW has been bold in the past with the Touareg, with the original model even getting the option of W12 petrol and V10 diesel engines – but those days are long gone.

But aside from a lack of really interesting powertrains, the current generation of the Touareg is a much better car than it’s ever been, so a new Edition 20 model to celebrate its two decades – and more than a million Touaregs sold – is quite an appealing prospect.

The Edition 20 comes with a new Meloe Blue paint job and high gloss 20″ Bogota wheels, privacy glass, LED tail lights’ ‘Edition 20’ badges and gloss black finish on the wheel arches and diffuser.

Inside, there are illuminated sill plates with ‘Edition 20’ script, black Savona leather seats with diamond stitching and contrast seams, and red highlights including double seam piping on the dashboard.

Engine choices are diesel V6 TDI in 231PS and 286PS versions, V6 petrol TSI with 340PS and V6 PHEV with 381PS.

VW say the Touareg 20 Edition will cost from 77,530 Euros for the V6 231PS. No UK prices yet.