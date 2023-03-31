Volkswagen Touareg R-line Tech Plus arrives to bid farewell to the current Touareg

The Volkswagen Touareg R-line Tech Plus arrives as a ‘Special Edition’ model of the current Touareg ahead of a new Touareg arriving.

It’s getting on for five years since the current Volkswagen Touareg went on sale in the UK, so it’s due for a bit of an overhaul, and VW has already been teasing its arrival in May with a camouflaged new Touareg and a few titbits of information just last month.

The tease for the new Touareg shows a car with the usual cosmetic tweaks for a new model – lights, bumpers and wheels – with a tweaked chassis, a roof load sensor for better agility with a roof box on, new ‘Innovision Cockpit’ with 15.1″ infotainment and diesel, petrol and PHEV variants.

But a debut for the new Touareg in May will probably mean it’ll be much later in 2023 before you can get one on your drive, so to keep interest in the current Touareg VW has revealed the Touareg R-line Tech Plus offering additional kit at a reduced price.

VW says the kit on the Touareg R-line Tech Plus would cost you £5k if you were to spec it from the options list on the regular Touareg R-line Tech, but here it’ll cost just £1,720 more. Bargain.

The extra kit includes 21″ Suzuka Black Alloys, Air Suspension, Panoramic roof, Electric Tailgate, 30-colour ambient lighting, black roof rails and heated windscreen.

Engine options are a 228bhp or 282bhp version of VW’s 3.0-litre TDi diesel, with the 228bhp version costing from £64,250 and the 282bhp version at £67,200.