Volkswagen wants you to know the new Amarok Pick-up is special

The new Volkswagen Amarok – twin to the new Ford Ranger – will soon debut, ahead of which Volkswagen is bigging up their new pick-up.

We’ve already seen the arrival of the new Ford Ranger pick-up, and its brother from another mother – the new Volkswagen Amarok – is due to debut soon, and after a number of teases for the Amarok, VW is back with more detail of what they’ll deliver, and some camouflaged photos of the new Amarok out in the wild.

Underpinned by the same T6 chassis as the Ranger, the Amarok will come in both single and double-cab versions, RWD, OnDemand AWD and permanent AWD options and five trim levels – Amarok, Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura.

Although much of the Amarok’s looks are lifted straight from the Ranger – like the roof, windscreen and door handles – the Amarok gets its own front-end look, pronounced wheelarches and ‘Amarok’ stamped on the tailgate.

VW says the Amarok will come with up to four different engine options (depending on market) with one petrol and four diesels in the mix, with more than 30 driver assist systems, 20 of which are new to Amarok.

Inside things are familiar from the Ranger, but with VW adding its own seats and switches and graphics to the Ford Sync 4 infotainment, with options and equipment including faux leather, electric seats, high-end Sound and more.

Albert Kirzinger, VW’s Head of Commercial Design, said:

For the new generation we have significantly modified the Amarok’s archetypal design. It is now unambiguously more expressive and once again appreciably more impressive.

VW says the market launch for the new Amarok is from the end of 2022.