Volvo Cross Country goes EV and SUV with the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is revealed in production guise as Volvo delivers the first electric SUV Cross Country model.

Just a day after the new Volvo EX30 was revealed in the summer of 2023, Volvo revealed a concept version of a rufty-tufty EX30 – the Volvo Ex30 Cross Country. And now that concept has turned into a production version.

25 years on from the first Cross Country models, the EX30 Cross Country is the first Volvo SUV to get the moniker, as well as the first EV. But with Volvo’s SUVs designed to be tarmac profiecent it would seem likely we’ll see more SUV versions as Volvo rolls out more SUV EVs.

There seems to be virtually no difference between this production EX30 Cross Country and the concept we saw in 2023, which means black panelling at the front and back, wheel arch cladding, skid plates and ‘Cross Country’ script embossed below the back bumper and an interior just like the regular EX30.

But Volvo has gone further than just a butch cosmetic makeover, with a ride height raised by 19mm, 19.0″ alloys (18.0″ with all-Terrain rubber an option) as well as tweaked steering and suspension to deliver a more comfortable experience off-road.

It looks like the only powertrain option will be the range-topping AWD version with 69kWh battery powering a pair of motors delivering 422bhp and officially promising range of 264 miles.

Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ CEO, said:

We launched our first Cross Country car over 25 years ago, and this concept of durable and all-weather cars is core to the Volvo brand. In Sweden we face harsh winters, but we also like to make the most of them by getting out and exploring our amazing nature, even when it’s minus 20 Celsius outside. That’s why we want to deliver a fully rounded experience, not simply a car, to our EX30 Cross Country customers.

No prices yet for the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, but expect it to start in the high £40ks