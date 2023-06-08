Volvo’s newly-revealed small electric SUV – the Volvo EX30 – will also be offered as a Cross Country model with off-road butch.

Yesterday, when we reported that Volvo is starting to cull its model range in the UK as it heads down the EV road, we figured that the end of the two Cross Country models in the UK – the V60 Cross Country and V90 Cross Country – probably signalled the end of the Cross Country badge as Volvo headed towards a range mainly comprising SUVs. After all, what’s the point of having a ‘Cross Country’ version of an SUV when an SUV is already able to do the Cross Country bit?

But, as many SUVs now are really not suited to any sort of off-road shenanigans, it seems Volvo is planning to bring the Cross Country back to its range, and it’s the new EX30 where it’ll begin.

As you can see in the photos (above and below), the EX30 Cross Country will come with raised ride height, skid plates on the front, rear and sides, butch black cladding, black ‘grille’ and tailgate and knobbly tyres, although the knobbly off-road tyres will probably be an option, as will the roof rack.

Logically, the EX30 Cross Country will come with the EX30’s AWD powertrain, with a pair of electric motors delivering 422bhp and 401lb/ft of torque – ideal for off-roading.

There’s no information on whether Volvo plans to go the whole hog with off-road Cross Country models by adding some sort of Terrain Control, but with the EX30 Cross Country due next year we should find out soon.

As for prices for the EX30 Cross Country, you can expect them to start somewhere north of the EX30 AWD’s £41k.