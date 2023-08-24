Volvo EM90 Electric MPV OFFICIALLY confirmed – and teased

The Volvo EM90 is a new electric MPV from Volvo, based on the Geely-owned Zeekr 009, and is now teased ahead of a debut in November.

Back in January, we reported that Chinese media had uncovered plans by Volvo to produce an electric MPV, a clear departure from a company that seems to be heading down the road of an exclusively SUV lineup. But the report was correct.

Volvo has now come out with the first information on their new electric MPV – the Volvo EM90 – and delivered a teaser image (above) and confirmation it will debut in China on 12 November 2023 and open for pre-orders (in China) on the same day.

Beyond that, Volvo is revealing no more, but we do know from the report back in January that Volvo is expected to base the EM90 on the also Geely-owned Zeekr 009 (pictured below).

That means the Geely SEA Platform with AWD, 140kWh battery and 554bhp with range of up to 500 miles. All of which does seem a bit like overkill for an MPV.

That said, the EM90 is quite a lump, coming in at 5200mm long with a whopping 3205mm wheelbase delivering room to party and, in the Zeekr 009, available with two or three rows of seats. It also weighs in at getting on for three tonnes.

With the EM90 not officially debuting until November, expect more teases to come and, hopefully, the reveal of a better-looking MPV than the Zeekr.