Volvo EM90 Electric MPV OFFICIALLY revealed – but it looks like no EM90 for the UK

The Volvo EM90 – Volvo’s first MPV and third new ‘E’ EV – is officially revealed, although it looks like it’s not coming to the UK.

Volvo’s been teasing the arrival of their next EV, and first MPV, for some time, although we published a photo of the EM90 last month so we already had a good idea of what to expect. But now the new Volvo EM90 is here and, despite its rather fugly roots in the Zeekr 009, the Volvo-isation seems to work. Well, as much as a huge shed on wheels can.

The nose on the EM90 clearly belongs to the new ‘E’ family of Volvo EVs – the EX30 and EX90 – with pixelated Thor headlights, closed ‘grille’ and illuminated Volvo logo, and with proper MPV sliding doors for the rear with an upswept window and vertical lights at the back.

Inside is a Volvo ‘Scandinavian Living Room’ featuring two seats in three rows rather than the usual bench seat in row two, and with a 3205mm wheelbase, it offers plenty of room to party, and there’s a 15.4″ Touchscreen in the middle of the dash and a siliar sized one which pulls down from the roof for the rear seat passengers.

Power comes from a 272bhp electric motor on the back fed by a huge 116kWh battery (which partially accounts for a weight of approaching three tonnes), with Volvo claiming 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and, in China, a range of 450 miles.

And it’s China where the EM90 is going on sale, with Volvo not issuing a press release for the EM90 in the UK. So we’re assuming it’s not heading here.