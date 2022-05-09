Volvo EVs get a Volvo Studio to showcase all things Volvo electric to Brent Cross shoppers

A new Volvo Studio opens at the Brent Cross Shopping Centre to entice bored shoppers in to learn about the future for electric Volvos.

We’re all heading down an electric highway where, in less than eight years, we won’t be able to buy an ICE car and all cars will have to be electric. Whether we, the consumers, want it or not.

So, especially with prices for new EVs at a level which excludes many buyers on normal wages, car makers are doing what they can to ‘educate’ the public about the benefits of EVs.

To that end, Volvo has opened a ‘Volvo Studio’ – in conjunction with local Volvo retailer Endeavour Automotive (Volvo Cars North London) – with a couple of electric Volvos on display (because Volvo only has two EVs at present – the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge) and a Scandi-cool ambience.

Volvo aims to ‘educate’ those bored male (and female) shoppers looking for sanctuary on a family shopping day, offering information on buying options and benefits, and even test drives.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK MD, said:

The Volvo Studio is a super initiative that brings the technology, style and desirability offered by our range of new electric cars to a wider audience, working together with Endeavour Automotive, our respected retail partner.