Volvo rolls out a Black Edition option for the XC60 SUV ahead of next year’s electric EX60

The Volvo XC60 Black Edition goes on sale in the UK, perhaps as a run-out XC60 ahead of next year’s EX60 electric replacement.

The XC60 is a big deal for Volvo, mopping up lucrative sales in big numbers. But its time in the spotlight is coming to an end as Volvo plan a new electric version for 2024 – probably the Volvo EX60.

What we don’t yet know is if Volvo is planning to keep the XC60 alive to sell alongside the new EX60 – just as the XC90 continues alongside the EX90 – or whether it will be consigned to the history bin.

Whichever scenario turns out to be the case, Volvo is rolling out that car maker’s favourite sales booster – the Black Edition – with the new Volvo XC60 Black Edition to get a bit more out of the XC60 before the EX60 arrives.

As you’d expect from a Black Edition model, the XC60 goes heavy on black with an Onyx Black paint job, black logos and badges, black 21″ alloys, black Nappa leather and charcoal headliner.

Only available on the upper rim options – Plus and Ultimate – extra goodies include a heated steering wheel, adjustable ambient lighting, parking sensors front and back and a surround-view camera.

Opt for the XC60 Ultimate Black Edition and you also get electronic air suspension, HUD, Active Bending Lights, a powered passenger set and posh Bowers & Wilkins Sound.

Three powertrain options are available – the B5, T6 and T8 PHEV – all with four-wheel drive and auto ‘box, with prices starting at £54,035 for the XC60 B5 Plus Black Edition and rising to a not inconsiderable £69,385 for the T8 Ultimate Black Edition.

As an extra sweetener, Volvo will give you £1,750 off the Plus models and £1,000 off the Ultimate models if you order before 27 November.