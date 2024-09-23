Volvo XC60 T6 PHEV is 2025 Towcar of the Year – wins too for Skoda, BMW, VW and Hyundai

The Volvo XC60 T6 Plug-in Hybrid is voted the 2025 Towcar of the Year by the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Despite being more than seven years old – albeit with a facelift in 2021 – the Volvo XC60 is still going strong and still appealing to families despite the increased competition in the market – and it’s still Volvo’s best-selling model.

Just like its big brother – the Volvo XC90, still going strong after a decade and still winning awards – the XC60 is still a worthy contender and has just been voted 2025 Towcar of the Year by the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club said:

The mightily impressive Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid wowed the judges with its effortless performance, towing capability, ease of driving, comfort levels and roomy interior, which is ideal for discerning caravanners.

Volvo also grabbed a best in category award for the Volvo V90 T8 with a total of five wins across various categories for a total of 25 gongs in the last eight years.

Away from Volvo’s success, the electric VW ID. 7 won the under 1200kg towing category, the Golf Estate the 1200-1300kg class, Skoda Superb Estate the 1300-1500kg, BMW i5 the 1500-1600kg, Hyundai Ioniq 5 the 1600-1700kg, BMW i5 the EV category, VW Amarok the commercial, VW MultiVan the Large Family and the BMW i5 Touring the Luxury winner.

Rob Deane, Volvo Car UK, said:

Few automotive awards subject their entrants to such close scrutiny, so to be honoured by the Caravan and Motorhome Club is a much-valued seal of approval. It rewards the importance we place on making our cars practical to own and use, as well as desirable, luxurious, safe and sustainable.