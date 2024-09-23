Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Volvo News / Volvo XC60 / Volvo XC60 T6 PHEV is 2025 Towcar of the Year – wins too for Skoda, BMW, VW and Hyundai

Volvo XC60 T6 PHEV is 2025 Towcar of the Year – wins too for Skoda, BMW, VW and Hyundai

By

Volvo XC60 T6 PHEV is 2025 Towcar of the Year

The Volvo XC60 T6 Plug-in Hybrid is voted the 2025 Towcar of the Year by the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Despite being more than seven years old – albeit with a facelift in 2021 – the Volvo XC60 is still going strong and still appealing to families despite the increased competition in the market – and it’s still Volvo’s best-selling model.

Just like its big brother – the Volvo XC90, still going strong after a decade and still winning awards – the XC60 is still a worthy contender and has just been voted 2025 Towcar of the Year by the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

 The Caravan and Motorhome Club said:

The mightily impressive Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid wowed the judges with its effortless performance, towing capability, ease of driving, comfort levels and roomy interior, which is ideal for discerning caravanners.

Volvo also grabbed a best in category award for the Volvo V90 T8 with a total of five wins across various categories for a total of 25 gongs in the last eight years.

Away from Volvo’s success, the electric VW ID. 7 won the under 1200kg towing category, the Golf Estate the 1200-1300kg class, Skoda Superb Estate the 1300-1500kg, BMW i5 the 1500-1600kg, Hyundai Ioniq 5 the 1600-1700kg, BMW i5 the EV category, VW Amarok the commercial, VW MultiVan the Large Family and the BMW i5 Touring the Luxury winner.

Rob Deane, Volvo Car UK, said:

Few automotive awards subject their entrants to such close scrutiny, so to be honoured by the Caravan and Motorhome Club is a much-valued seal of approval. It rewards the importance we place on making our cars practical to own and use, as well as desirable, luxurious, safe and sustainable.

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow