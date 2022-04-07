Volvo’s latest OTA software update now includes the latest XC90, S60 and V60 models

Volvo’s latest over the air updates (OTA) rolls out to almost 200,000 cars worldwide and includes the latest versions of the XC90, S60 and V60.

We all know that cars are becoming more like computers on wheels, with connectivity the major play and software the key, not only to keeping OS up to date but adding ‘value’ with subscription services to come.

Many car makers are ploughing their own furrow with OS, but Volvo has decided that harnessing the power of Google Android is the way to go and has been rolling out Android-based systems for their range.

That started with the XC40, followed by the XC60 and on to the S90 and V90 and now – for 2023 models – the addition of the XC90, S60 and V60 which means Volvo’s entire range is Android-based.

As a result, the latest over-the-air (OTA) update for Volvos is now rolling out to almost 200k cars in 34 countries.

The update includes an upgrade to Android 11, new App categories on Google Play, better-calibrated climate timers and improved energy management.

Henrik Green, Volvo’s Chief Product Officer, said:

By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day. This is a significant milestone: we’re now updating cars of all models in a majority of our markets, bringing the benefits of remote continuous updates to an ever-increasing number of customers.

It’s good news for Volvo owners that the software in their cars continues to be updated and enhanced, although the sting in the tail will doubtless be subscription payments to access many features in the future, giving Volvo a whole new, and potentially hugely lucrative, revenue stream.