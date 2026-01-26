When is a Dacia Duster NOT a Dacia Duster? When it’s a RENAULT Duster

Renault launches a new SUV in India as the Renault Duster, a more upmarket model with additional safety features.

Here in Europe, we have the Dacia Duster as a no frills (well, more ‘frilly’ than it was) bargain buy, probably the most impressive of Dacia’s budget offerings.

Now, having not had a Duster on sale for the last few years in the Indian market, Renault is back in the game with a new Duster, and, as before, it’s badged as a ‘Renault’ Duster with an emphasis on the ‘Duster’ bit, which is amblazoned on the front. And it’s a more upmarket model than the European Duster.

Similar in looks to the Dacia Duster, but more upmarket looking, it sits on a modified Duster Platform, with a new interior unrelated to the Dacia model, with a 10.25″ instrument cluster and 10.2″ infotainment, with Google Automotive Services delivering Maps and Voice, USB ports, cup holders, and electric ventilated front seats, as well as dual-zone climate.

Safety nannies on the Dacia include adaptive cruise, lane keep, lane departure, AEB, blind spot, and driver attention warning.

Engine options are a 158bhp E-Tech Hybrid – shared with Europe’s Clio – as well as a 2.0-litre three-pot with 99bhp and a 1.3-litre four-pot with 158bhp.

The new Renault Duster will be built in India starting in the spring, and is already planned to be sold in South Africa and the Gulf States. It won’t be coming to the UK and Europe, although if it did, it would cost a great deal more than the expected starting price of £8k in India.