2023 Genesis GV60 EV now with Face Recognition – and a price hike

The electric Genesis GV60 is updated for 2023 with face recognition for unlocking, and a chunky price increase.

It’s less than a year since the Genesis GV60 went on sale in the UK as the ‘Premium’ take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but it’s already getting a bit of an update for 2023.

As befits its ‘Premium’ status in the Hyundai Kia world, the GV60 now comes with Face Recognition to unlock the car, in the process adding an extra layer of security to the car in a world first.

Using much the same technology as face recognition on mobile phones – and dubbed Face Connect by Genesis – it uses a camera in the door pillar to recognise the driver, and can also require fingerprint recognition to start up once inside. It all needs an initial setup using the key, but once done the data is stored encrypted in the car.

As well as thye arrival of face recognition, Genesis has added massage for the driver’s seat and heated seats all round. But ‘Premium’ comes at a cost.

When the GV60 went on sale in the UK last May, the entry-level GV60 Premium cost £47,005. It’s now £53,905. Which is a lot. But climb the GV60 spec ladders and the GV60 Sport costs from £58,635 (last year it was £53,605, and the GV60 Sport Plus jumps from last year’s £65,405 to £67,505.