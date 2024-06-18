2024 Audi e-Tron GT comes with up to 912bhp in the new e-Tron GT RS Performance

The Audi e-Tron GT – Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan underpinnings – gets a 2024 update including new RS Performance model with 912bhp.

We saw the arrival of the 2024 Porsche Taycan earlier this year with cosmetic tweaks and more power so, as the Tyacan and Audi e-Tron GT share underpinnings, it’s no surprise to see Audi tweak the e-Tron GT for 2024 too.

The tweaks for 2024 for the e-Tron GT include some cosmetic titivations, improved battery tech and a chunk more power on offer from a three-model range – e-Tron GT S, e-Tron GT RS and e=Tron GT RS Performance.

The top-of-the-tree RS Performance comes with a mad 912bhp – good for 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds – with the regular RS boasting 844bhp (0-62mph 2.8 seconds) and the ‘entry-level’ S 669bhp and 3.4 seconds to 62mph.

All models come with a new 97kWh (net) lighter battery promising range of up to 375 miles and the ability to charge at up to 320kW for a 10-80% charge in 18 minutes.

Other changes include new chassis systems, with a new air suspension with dual-chamber air springs promising more comfort when you want it and more focus when you don’t want to waft, and an optional Active Ride system, with steel brakes on the S and silicon-coated discs on the RS models (ceramic an option).

There’s a new look for the S models at the front with bigger air intakes and a more butch look, and RS models getting their own front-end look and rear diffuser and 21″ alloys.

Inside, the changes aren’t huge, but there are new trim and colour options, slicker 10.1″ infotainment and driver display, new steering wheel and added carbon bits for the RS Performance.

The 2024 Audi e-Tron GT won’t go on sale in the UK until August, but it is on sale in Germany from a bit over £100k for the e-tron GT S climbing to around £135k for the e-Tron GT RS Performance.

Impressive car, but probably when of the best ways to lose a chunk of money if you buy new.