2024 BMW M3 Saloon and Touring get small tweaks and MORE power

The 2024 BMW M3 Saloon and Touring – only in Performance guise in the UK- gets a power boost and minor updates. Costs from £82,420.

We reported on the 2024 updates for the BMW 3 Series this morning, and now it’s time to reveal the titivations for the 2024 BMW M3 Saloon and Touring too.

For the UK, we only get the ‘Performance’ models, which means 4WD and a boost in power to 523bhp from a bit of ‘Chipping’ by BMW, with the additional power delivering 0-62mph times of 3.5 seconds for the Saloon and 3.6 seconds for the Touring, and also cutting 0-124mph times by half a second to 11.8 seconds for the Saloon and 12.4 seconds for the Touring. Despite power increasing, torque remains the same at 479lb/ft from the M3’s 3.0-litre straight six.

Trying to spot the visual changes for 2024 will take some doing, but there is a new set of LED lights, and new alloys in 19″ at the front and 20″ at the back.

Inside there’s a tiny bit more newness going on, with a new three-spoke M Steering Wheel (optionally in Alcantara), BMW’s latest 8.5 OS and ‘sophisticated’ materials.

Production of the 2024 M3 starts alongside that of the updated 3 Series, with both the Saloon – costing from £82,420 – and the Touring at £84,240 are now on sale with first UK deliveries due in late summer.