2024 MINI Cooper interior OFFICIALLY revealed

Ahead of a debut later this year, MINI reveals the interior of the 2024 MINI Cooper with simple styling inspired by the original Mini.

Back in 2021, we revealed photos of the next MINI Hatch, which we now know will be the MINI Cooper (yes, ‘Cooper’ is no longer a trim level), and a glimpse of its interior which, with the first official photo of the new MINI interior released (above), was clearly set in stone that far back.

But now we get to see the interior properly, and although it’s very much a 21st-century interior with a big screen, it’s clearly inspired by the very simple interior of the original Mini, an interior expected to be the same whether you opt for EV or ICE power in the new MINI Cooper.

The big circular OLED screen sitting where the original Mini’s speed sat is now a do-all screen which will deliver everything from speed to nav, audio to phone, with an HUD to project information into the driver’s line of sight but, it appears, a few switches for HVAC and sound, a new smaller two-spoke steering wheel with a fabric third spoke.

The new OS for the infotainment features different modes, one of which – ‘Timeless’ – recreates the original Mini’s speedo, with ‘Personal’ mode allowing you to upload your own background photo. There’s also lots of ambient lighting to suit each mode and a ‘Knitted’ dashboard.

Despite the long drawn-out ‘tease’ for the new MINI, it’s going to be next year before it goes on sale.