2024 Volkswagen Tiguan TEASED with new photos and more details

Volkswagen teases the arrival of a new Tiguan later this year with new photos and more details on design and tech.

With VW pushing its electric offerings as hard as they can, it’s easy to forget that cars like the Golf and Tiguan are really their bread and butter, paying the bills for wholesale demolition of a century of innovation.

It’s seven years since the current Tiguan went on sale in the UK, so a replacement is overdue, but it’s coming in the Autumn ahead of which VW has decided to share some detail and some (camouflaged) images.

The new Tiguan sits on a modified version of the current model’s MBQ Evo platform and looks less boxy than the current model – and not dissimilar to the ID.4 – and grows very slightly in size and with more boot space.

Other equipment on offer includes electric massaging and ventilated seats, HD Matrix headlights and a rear light bar.

Inside will be a new infotainment with a screen up to 15.0″ likely to be painted with a 10.25″ digital instrument panel.

Powertrains will remain ICE-based, with petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains (although that will probably depend on region) with PHEV models offering up to 62 miles of EV range – more than double the current Tiguan PHEV – with all models getting a DSG ‘box.

Under the skin will be a choice of FWD or AWD and a new DCC Pro chassis control with quicker reactions creating a smoother ride.

Expect the new Tiguan to be properly revealed in the Autumn and on sale in early 2024.