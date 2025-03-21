Abarth 600e – Abarth’s take on the electric Fiat 600e – gets a PRICE CUT

The Abarth 600e, the Abarth take on Fiat’s electric 600e, is now in UK showrooms complete with a price cut for the Scorpionissima model.

It’s more than a year since the Abarth 600e was first revealed as the sporty Abarth take on Fiat’s electric 600e, joining the Abarth 500e as the second Abarth EV.

It went on sale in the UK in October last year, although it’s only now landing in UK showrooms and looks to be a fun EV although, if Fiat 600e sales are anything to go by, it’s not exactly going to fly out of showrooms.

The regular 600e comes with up to 237bhp, enough to scoot to 62mph in 6.2 seconds with power coming from a 54kWh battery giving range of a rather paltry 207 miles.

If you don’t think that’s enough, Abarth is also offering a limited-run (we don’t know for how long) Scorpionissima model which gets up to 278bhp and 254lb/ft of torque going to the front wheels through a Torsen limited-slip diff and good for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.

There’s also something of a bold body kit befitting Abarth, big rear spoiler and 20″ alloys, with the interior getting 10.25″ infotainment and 7.0″ drive display, and heated racing Sabelt seats in Alcantara.

When Abarth announced pricing late last year, they priced the regular 600e at £36,795 and Scorpionissima at £41,975. But with the Expensive Car Supplement coming into effect for EVs in the UK in April 2025 they’ve now cut that to £39,975 to beat the hit.

Which makes the Abarth 600e cheaper, but not exactly a bargain because, if the Abarth follows where the Fiat 600e has gone, it’ll be worth half that in a year’s time.