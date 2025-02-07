Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida CUTS the entry-level cost of the Alfa Junior by £6,000

The new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida joins the new electric Junior range with a hybrid powertrain and a saving of £6k on the EV.

The Alfa Romeo Junior (which was supposed to be the Alfa Romeo Milan before Italian Government intervention) arrived last year as Alfa went electric, delivering a couple of EV powertrain options and prices from £34k.

No doubt Alfa’s original plan was to make the Junior an EV-only offering, but with buyers reluctant to buy EVs pragmatism has taken hold to deliver an Alfa Romeo Junior which comes with a proper ICE engine.

Of course, this is 2025 so electrical assistance is almost a given for new models so we now get the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida (and there’s a clue in the name – ‘Ibrida’ is Italian for Hybrid) for buyers who like the look of the Alfa Junior but don’t want an EV.

The Junior Ibrida comes with 134bhp 1.2-litre three-pot petrol coupled with a 48-volt hybrid system with a 21kW motor in the six-speed auto ‘box allowing EV driving in slow traffic or light loads and additional performance.

The Junior Ibrida is only offered (for now) in a single spec with 17.0″ alloys, LED lights front and back, rear parking sensors, Keyless Go, ambient lighting, 10.25″ driver display, 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive Cruise, AEB, e-Call and ALfa’s Connected Services.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida goes on sale later this month (February 2025) with prices starting at £27,895, £6,000 less than the cheapest Junior EV.