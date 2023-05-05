Alpine A290_b teased as Alpine’s take on the upcoming electric Renualt 5

The Alpine A290_b is teased ahead of a debut on 5 May, and looks to be Alpine’s take on the electric Renault 5.

If you want an Alpine – Renault’s performance brand – you are pretty limited in your choice, with just the A110 in its various iterations on offer.

But Alpine has plans to build far more than just the A110, and there’s a new electric hot hatch on the way from Alpine – – the Alpine A290 – which is teased ahead of a debut on 9 May with a silhouette of a ‘beta’ model (above).

It looks all but certain that the Alpine A290 will be Alpine’s take on the upcoming electric Renault 5 judging by the image, although doubtless with some significant Alpine tweaks.

That looks set to include a bodykit to make it look sporty, some chassis tweaks, Alpine alloys and more. But what will power the A290?

It’s highly unlikely it will use the EV setup from the Renault 5 with an expected 134bhp on offer, and much more likely it will get the same power as the 215bhp unit in the Megane E-Tech, although likely to come with the 54kWh battery we’re likely to see on the Renault 5.

This new Alpine A290 is the first of three EVs expected from Alpine in the coming year or two, with an electric A110 and an unnamed electric crossover in the planning.

The concept for the Alpine A290 will be revealed on 9 May.