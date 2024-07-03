The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 is revealed as a special edition DBX celebrating Aston Martin’s F1 involvement in 2024.

It’s just over a year since Aston Marting celebrated their performance in F1 with the arrival of the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition, a cosmetic makeover of what is now the only DBX model, the entry-level DBX having been dropped in favour of the DBX707.

It came with a Podium Green paint job, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ badges, Racing Green callipers, Lime Green body accents and Eiful Green and Black Leather with green stitching.

Now, a year or so on, Aston has had time to dream up a new special edition DBX707 and, after much deliberation – and doubtless endless meetings to come up with a catchy moniker – we get a new special edition for 2024 – the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24.

AML has clearly put as much effort into updating the spec of the AMR24 as they have to the name, so the AMR24 comes with a Podium Green paint job, Lime Green Callipers, diamond-cut 23″ alloys and Lime Green highlights dotted around the bodywork. For those wanting a less in-your-face colour, the AMR24 can also be specced in Onyx Black or Neutron White.

Interior titivations include those bestowed on the regular DBX707 recently – a big improvement – and with a choice of Onyx black with Lime stitch and piping, or Onyx Black / Eifel Green Duotone with lime contrast stitching.

Just like last year’s AMR23, the AMR24 gets no power boost (not that it needs it) with its 4.0-litre V8 delivering 697bhp and 664lb/ft of torque and good for 62mph in 3.1 seconds.

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 is now open to order. No official prices yet, but expect it to be more than the regular DBX707’s £208k.