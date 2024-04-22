The updated Aston Martin DBX707 is now the ONLY DBX you can buy

The Aston Martin DBX707 is updated for 2024 with a new interior and other titivations and becomes the only DBX you can now buy.

The Aston Martin DBX SUV arrived back in 2019 as Aston Martin did what every other luxury and premium performance car maker is doing by producing a performance SUV to boost sales and profits.

In 2022, the new Aston Martin DBX 707 arrived to top the DBX range with a lot more power and, at the time, claimed to be the most powerful SUV on the planet.

Now, Aston Martin has updated the DBX707 for 2024 with a raft of updates, primarily to the interior, and binned the entry-level DBX because most buyers are opting for the 707.

Still boasting 697bhp from its AMG-sourced 4.0-litre V8, the 707 also comes with an earth-turning 664lb/ft of torque, enough to get to 62mph in 3.1 seconds and on to 193mph, with power going to all four wheels through nine-speed auto ‘box.

But the big change is in the interior which is now properly Aston Martin good – and very much inspired by the interior of the new DB12 – with a 12.3″ driver display and 10.25″ infotainment but still retaining actual controls for stuff like driver modes, gear selection and HVAC.

Aston says they’ve improved every element in the cabin – not just the screen stuff – including chrome and contemporary veneers, new handles, and Bowers and Wilkins Sound option.

Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand Officer of Aston Martin, said:

With its best-in-class performance and dynamics, world-class design and the highest levels of luxury, the DBX707 immediately established a new ultra-luxury SUV benchmark. Now upgraded with state-of-the-art technology and a completely new interior the DBX707 moves the game on once more, further elevating the standard by which all competitors are judged.

Sales of the new Aston Martin DBX 707 will start in the autumn.