Aston Martin DBX 707 – a 695bhp, £189k DBX REVEALED

Aston Martin has revealed the DBX 707 SUV, a new range-topping DBX delivering 697bhp from its 4.0-litre V8 and costing from £189,000.

Last week we saw the first photo of the new Aston Martin DBX SUV, which one and all expected to be the DBX S, but it was just a shadowy image of the profile.

But now we get the real deal, and the real name, with the arrival of the Aston Martin DBX 707 boasting 697bhp – to live up to ML’s claim that it’s the world’s most powerful luxury SUV – and with a starting price of £189,000, getting on for £30k more than a regular DBX costs.

Despite speculation that the DBX 707 would get Aston’s own V12 – or even a PHEV setup – it still comes with a 4.0-litre AMG twin-turbo V8, but here it’s tweaked to deliver 697bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, enough to sprint to 62mph in just 3.3 seconds on the way to 193mph.

The power is, just as in a regular DBX, sent to all four wheels, but the 707 comes with a new nine-speed wet clutch auto ‘box as well as tweaked air suspension and beefed-up electronic diff at the back, with up to 100 per cent of the available power able to go just to the back wheels. There’s also a set of carbon-ceramic brakes to haul the DBX in.

Cosmetic changes to differentiate the 707 from more run of the mill DBX models are modest, but the grille has grown a bit, there are 23″ alloys on offer, a new knob for new drive modes and new sports seats. That said, AML will relieve you of plenty to do to the 707 whatever you wish.

On sale now, the first customer cars will arrive in the summer. And despite the 707 costing getting on for £30k more than the regular DBX, don’t bet against it rapidly becoming the biggest seller.