Audi Q5 E-hybrid PHEV ARRIVES and boasts a 62-mile EV range

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid arrives to add to the new Q5 range, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain promising 62 miles of EV range.

Last year, Audi revealed the new Q5 (and SQ5) complete with a new Platform, new engines and new looks influenced by the new Audi A5 with a big single frame grille, full-width lightbar at the back, and slim LED lights.

Inside, the new Q5 also took its cue from the new A5 with an 11.9″ digital instrument panel, 14.5″ infotainment, wireless phone charging and an upping of perceived quality.

When the new Q5 arrived, it came with a selection of ICE-based Powertrains, including a 2.0-litre MHEV petrol with 201bhp, a 2.0-litre diesel also with 201bhp and a 3.0-litre V6 good for 362bhp for the SQ5. Audi also promised a pair of PHEVs to follow with either 295bhp or 362bhp and a range of over 50 miles.

Now, the lower-powered PHEV arrives in the UK with 295bhp and quattro AWD, with a 25.9 kWh battery powering an electric motor and sending the combined power to all four wheels through a new dual-clutch auto ‘box, hitting 62mph in 6.2 seconds, and with an EV range of up to 62 miles.

There’s no DC charging available for the PHEV, but AC charging has been upped to 11kW (assuming you’ve got a three-phase power supply to hand), which would fully charge the battery in 2.5 hours, with improved regenerative braking helping range.

Prices for the new Q5 SUV start at £56,740 and the Q5 Sportback at £59,240, with order boooks opening in July.