New Audi A5 (and S5) UK specs and prices announced.

The recently revealed Audi A5 and S5 – Saloon and Avant – go on sale in the UK with prices from £41,950 to £70,600.

The new Audi A5 was revealed last month as Audi dumped the old A5 and turned the old A4 into the new A5 with a big makeover.

Looking like a bigger, more muscular, take on the old A4 complete with a new interior not dissimilar to the Q6 e-Tron, the new A5 sits on a new ICE platform and comes with a range of engines, with a four-pot petrol with 148bhp or 201bhp, a 2.0-litre diesel with 201bhp and a V6 3.0-litre for the S5 with 362bhp.

For now, there’s a choice of Sport, S Line and Edition 1 trim, with Sport trim coming with 18″ alloys, LED lights, ambient lighting, reversing camera, wireless phone charging, ‘Sport’ styling, 14.5″ infotainment, heated front seats, Climate, Parking System Plus with 360 display and A adaptive cruise.

The A5 Sport – Saloon and Avant – can be had with the 148bhp petrol engine with prices from £41,950 (an extra £1,900 for the Avant – the same across the A5 range), the 201bhp petrol at £44,290 or 201bhp diesel at £46,950. Opting for Quattro 4WD (on the 201bhp petrol or diesel) adds around £1,500.

The A5 S Line comes with more goodies including 19″ alloys, Sports suspension, S Line styling, Privacy Glass, and Sports seats and can be had with the same engine options as the Sport models with prices from £44,100 to £50,625.

Edition 1 models get 20″ alloys, Matrix LED lights, Black Styling, red callipers, electric memory front seats, MMI passenger display and added safety nannies. Prices start at £49,100, rising to £55,625.

The new Audi S5 is initially only available in Edition 1 trim and costs from £68,700.