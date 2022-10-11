Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years looks like another ‘FAREWELL’ from Audi

The Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years arrives as a special edition option for the RS Q3, and probably a farewell to Audi’s five-pot ICE.

In the last week we’ve seen the arrival of the Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition and the Audi R8 GT Edition as Audi rolls out ‘special edition’ models to say goodbye to a history of ICE ahead of EVs inevitable takeover.

Now Audi is back with another ‘special edition’ model – the Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years – and although it’s not billed as a farewell model it seems highly likely it is.

The ‘tag’ for the Edition 10 Years is a decade since the RS Q3 arrived, but rather than a proper standalone model the Edition 10 Years comes as a pack to add on to the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback.

Dedsp[ite the ‘Edition’ tag, Edition 10 makes do with the regular RS Q3’s delightful five-pot ICE, churning out 394bhp and 354lb/ft of torque, enough to get to 62mph in 4.5 seconds and on to 174mph if you pay Audi to take off the limiter.

The goodies making up the Edition 10 Years include a set of unique 21″ alloys, darkened LEd lights, gloss black highlights and a new unique colour option – Chronos Grey – with the interior getting carbon bucket seats with recycled fabric content, copper-coloured contrast stitching, carbon inlays and a ‘1 of 555’ badge.

So far, Audi hasn’t revealed UK details – although they say the 555 cars will be offered globally – but in Germany, the Edition 10 Years adds €5,990 to the price of the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback.