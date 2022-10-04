Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition costs a WHOPPING £87,650

The Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition arrives to say goodbye to the TT, with just 100 cars available and priced at a whopping £87,650.

Earlier today, we saw the arrival of the new Audi R8 GT as a final swansong for Audi’s R8 before everything gets run by electric, and now we learn there’s a farewell model for the Audi TT too.

Pretentiously dubbed the Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition, it’s the final outing for the TT before production ends in 2023, and Audi is milking it for all its worth with a whopping £87,650 price tag, with just 100 units being built and just 11 of those coming to the UK.

For that sort of money – some £30k more than the entry-level TT RS – you might expect a big performance boost for the ‘Iconic Edition’. But if that’s what you’re expecting, you’ll be disappointed.

Power for the TT Iconic Edition still comes from Audi’s 2.5-litre five-pot producing 395bhp and 354lb/ft of torque, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG ‘box, good for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and on to 174mph.

What the Iconic Edition does get though is a few titivations, with new badging, new trim, titivated interior and the addition of an aerodynamic package adding side flics, air intakes, diffusers and a big back spoiler.

Audi’s Head of Design, Marc Lichte, said:

The TT was inspired by the Bauhaus and its universal design philosophy of ‘less is more’. The maximum reduction – the omission of everything unnecessary and insignificant – was so radical and so courageous that the TT, in its simplicity, quickly achieved the highest attribute of good design: to be timeless. Once you’ve achieved that, you’re beyond trends and yet you’re never out of fashion – simply because good style doesn’t wear out.

First deliveries of the TT Iconic Edition are expected in Q1 2023.