Bentley Bentayga S and Bentley Bentayga Azure add to Bentley’s HYBRID offerings

Bentley adds to its Hybrid offerings with the arrival of the new Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid.

It’s more than four years since Bentley’s first hybrid car arrived in the guise of the Bentayga Hybrid – four years after it was first mooted in the Mulsanne Hybrid concept – since when Bentley has gone on to roll out more Hybrid cars, like the Flying Spur Hybrid, and now there are two further Hybrid models arriving – the Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid – taking Bentley’s Hybrid offerings to seven out of 14 models.

Power in the new Bentga Hybrids comes from a tweaked version of the Hybrid powertrain found in the regular Bentayga Hybrid and combines a 3.0-litre V6 petrol with a 134bhp electric motor – with power coming from an 18kWh battery – for a total of 456bhp, good for 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds and EV range of 27 miles.

The Bentayga S Hybrid gets a new sports exhaust system and comes as standard with Bentley’s Blackline spec with black door mirrors, sills, grille and headlight surrounds, with 22″ alloys, tailgate spoiler and dark light lenses.

The Bentayga Azure Hybrid, although focused on ‘Wellness’ and comfort, gets a chassis that’s 15 per cent firmer and comes with 22″ alloys, added chrome and Front Seat Comfort Pack.

No prices yet for the new Bentyaga Hybrids in the UK.