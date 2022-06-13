Bentley Flying Spur S joins the Bentayga S and Continental GT S

The Bentley Flying Spur S arrives to join the Bentayga S and Continental GT S in Bentley’s new ‘S’ range of models.

Bentley has been busy creating a new ‘S’ range of models, and we’ve already seen the Bentayga S and Continental GT S (and GTC S). And now it’s time to complete the set with the Bentley Flying Spur S.

Not only does the FS S complete the Bentley ‘set’ of ‘S’ models, but it also brings with it the option of both the V8 and V6 hybrid powertrains, with Bentley’s Dynamic Ride anti-roll system as standard for better dynamics, sports exhaust on the V8 and the Hybrid S with sound enhancements in the engine bay for a more stirring soundtrack.

Just like its ‘S’ siblings, the Flying Spur S gets its brightwork turned black including gloss black lower grilles, dark tinted lights, black quad tailpipes and gloss black grille. The only brightwork left is the winged Bentley badge and bootlid lettering.

The FS S comes with 22″in Gloss Black or Brodgar satin, with a 21″ tri-spoke alternative, both covering red brake callipers.

Inside, there’s a choice of two-tone colour schemes in leather and Dinamica – with Dinamica covering for steering wheel, seat cushions and backrest – fluted seats with optional quilting, instruments borrowed from the GT Speed, illuminated treadplates and ‘S’ badge on the fascia.

If you want to take a butchers at the whole new Bentley S range, it’ll be on show at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of the month.