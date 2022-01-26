BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe tweaked for 2022 – and diesel DROPPED

BMW updates the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe for 2022 with cosmetic tweaks and specs, and the diesel 840d is dropped.

BMW has given the 8 Series range – Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe – a bit of a mid-life makeover for 2022, with styling tweaks, standard M Sport body package and changes to the engine line-up.

The noticeable tweaks are the usual facelift fodder, with a tweaked nose and grille, new rear diffuser, 20″ M Alloys, M Sport braking with blue callipers and with “Iconic Glow” illumination for the Kidney grille.

Inside, the 8 Series range now comes with a 12.3″ infotainment screen with BMW’s latest O/S, digital dash and Merino leather, with Keyless, M Technology pack, HUD, Harmon Kardon Sound, gesture control and heated seats, as well as Adaptive M Suspension and Sports exhaust.

Perhaps the biggest, although not the most surprising, news is that BMW has dropped the diesel engine option in the 8 Series, so no more 840d. A shame, because it was very good, but it falls victim to the demonisation of diesel.

That means the 8 Series range kicks off with the 840i with a 3.0-litre turbo six-pot good for 328bhp, and the range-topping M850i xDrive delivering 523bhp from its 4.4-litre V8 and good for 62mph in 3.8 seconds.

The 2022 BMW 8 Series range is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at £72,225 for the 840i Gran Coupe, rising to £110,715 for the M850i xDrive Convertible. First UK customer delivers in March.