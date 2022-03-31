BMW Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is the BMW M4 Gran Coupe you can’t have – and more

The BMW Alpina B4 Gran Coupe arrives as Alpina delivers a 4 Series Gran Coupe with luxury touches and M4 Competition performance.

Earlier this month, we revealed that BMW has taken specialist tuner Alpina in-house, although, until 2025, things will carry on as normal with Alpina taking cars from BMW, doing their thing, and selling them to a loyal and discerning clientele.

Inevitably, BMW’s ownership of Alpina will, post-2025, see the Alpina badge used by BMW to denote ‘Luxury Performance’, but for now Alpina is able to do what it’s always done and deliver very special BMWs with added subtle luxuries and more composed, but impressive, performance.

Now, Alpina has taken the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe to deliver the Alpina B4 Coupe, in the process creating a car that is close to a BMW M4 GC – a car BMW doesn’t offer – but with more subtle performance and luxurious touches.

Under the bonnet of the Alpina B4 GC sits the same straight-six petrol engine found in the B3, but here with 488bhp and a whopping 538lb/ft of torque, almost as much power as the M4 Competition and a chunk more torque. That adds up to a 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 187mph – bettering the M4 Compeition.

Alpina’s thing isn’t just performance, but the best mixture of comfort and agility, so the suspension gets tweaked with stiffer bushes, new front anti-roll bars, new spring and variable damper settings and upgraded brakes.

The subtle visual changes include new bumpers, spoilers and exhaust and, of course, a set of 20″ Alpina alloys.

Now available to order, the BMW Alpina B4 Gran Coupe costs from £80,663.