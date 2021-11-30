BMW Concept XM – a monster BMW SUV with 740bhp V8 Plug-in Hybrid

The BMW Concept XM is revealed as the first standalone ‘M’ car in a generation, a huge SUV with a 740bhp V8 Plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It’s a generation since we last saw a standalone ‘M’ model from BMW with the M1, and the arrival of the second as the BMW XM is previewed with a look at this, the BMW Concept XM.

Who would have thought, when the M1 arrived in 1978, that forty-odd years later peak BMW M would turn in to a massive SUV with three times the power? Well, it has, and the Concept XM is the proof, and it’s heading for production in 2022 as the first hybrid M.

Powered by a new M Hybrid system comprising BMW’s 4.4-litre V8 and an electric motor for a total of 740bhp and 734lb/ft of torque, with a battery likely to be at least 20kWh and EV range of around 50 miles. BMW isn’t quoting performance figures, but it’ll be quick. At least in a straight line.

Looks, which will probably be a bit tamer for production, are in yer face grille with horizontal bars and XM logo, very slim headlights, heavily creased flanks, black cladding on the wheelarches, lower roofline than you might expect from an SUV and relatively shallow glasshouse.

Round the back, the XM’s tapered roof flows in to the rear screen, there’s a big fat diffuser and quad tailpipes, a big bumper and a smallish tailgate opening.

Inside looks to be heavily influenced by the BMW iX, with ‘M’ tweaks, complete with curved infotainment screen and, in this concept, brown leather and copper with sports seats in the front and lounge-like rear seats.

Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, said:

The BMW Concept XM represents a complete re-imagining of the high-performance car segment. It underlines the ability of BMW M GmbH to break with established conventions and push boundaries in order to offer fans of the brand the ultimate driving experience. The series-production car – the first pure BMW M model since the legendary BMW M1 – also shows how we are approaching the step-by-step electrification of our brand.