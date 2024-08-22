BMW EVs OUTSOLD Tesla in Europe in July as electric car sales fell

BMW sold more electric cars in Europe in July than Tesla, as EV sales across Europe continue to decline despite higher overall sales.

We’ve got used to Tesla outselling every other EV on the market and at times more than all other EVs combined, but figures for sales in Europe in July show things are changing.

Despite the Tesla Model Y being the best-selling EV in Europe (including the UK) in July – with the Volvo EX30 in second place and VW ID .4 in third – BMW’s combined electric sales were greater than Tesla’s, albeit by a small margin of just 308 cars and due to sales of the Model Y dropping by 16% and Model 3 by 17%.

In fact, only two BMW EVs found their way into the top ten EV sales chart – the iX1 and i4 – but when you add in all the other BMW EVs it was a satisfying win for Germany.

The news comes against a backdrop of rising total sales of cars in Europe – up by 2% YoY – despite which the number of EV sales fell by 6%, blamed by Jato Dynamics on a lack of incentives and concerns over awful residual values for EVs.

Away from the EV market, SUVs took a remarkable 54% market share in July, up by 6% on last year, with the Dacia Sandero the best-selling car followed by the VW T-Roc and Toyota Yaris Cross.

Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics, said:

The lack of clarity around the incentives for – and future of – EVs continues to present a barrier to consumers considering an EV. These factors, alongside the low residual value of EVs contributed to the decline seen in July.