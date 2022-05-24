BMW M4 50 Jahre Edition heading for the UK to CELEBRATE 50 years of BMW’s ‘M’ Division

BMW celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the BMW M Division with the M4 50 Jahre Edition, a cosmetic special edition heading for the UK.

It’s 50 years ago today (24 May 2022) since BMW’s M Division came into existence, and it’s certainly made its mark.

To celebrate, BMW is delivering celebration models of both the M3 and M4, although it looks like the UK is only getting the BMW M4 50 Jahre Edition.

Perhaps surprisingly for a car designed to celebrate 50 years of BMW M performance, the M4 50 Jahre makes do with the regular M4 Competition’s 3.0-litre straight-six with 503bhp and will be available, at least in Europe, with either RWD or xDrive four-wheel drive.

On offer in the 50 Jahre Edition is a range of exclusive colours – Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue -with 19″ alloys up front and 20″ at the back in a choice of Orbit Grey Matt or Gold Bronze Matt.

Inside, the door sills get ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ script, as do the headrests, M Sport seats and a metal plaque on the dashboard.

No prices for the UK yet – although it will cost more than a regular M4 Competition, and no word on the number available.