BMW Speedtop Concept LEAKED ahead of Villa d’Este debut

The BMW Speedtop Concept – a Shooting Brake take on the BMW Skytop – leaks out ahead of Villa d’Este debut.

BMW likes a bit of showboating at Villa d’Este, with stunning concepts (and some not so stunning), which sometimes lead to a production model. Like last year’s BMW Concept Skytop.

Billed as a concept, the Skytop was an elegant Roadster based on the BMW M8, and just months after its debut BMW announced the Skytop would deliver a limited run of just 50 cars, thought to cost around £500k.

Now, with Villa d’Este weekend looming, we get the next instalment of BMW’s ‘Sky’ Concepts with a first look at the BMW Speedtop, a two-door Shooting Brake take on last year’s Skytop, which has leaked out a bit earlier than BMW planned.

The Speedtop looks like a proper Shooting Brake with elegant lines, two doors and still just two seats, long roof, rear spoiler and new two-tone wheels.

Inside, the Speedtop looks much the same as the Skytop – a titivated take on the BMW M8’s interior – although the palette looks more subdued.

We assume that under the skin it’s the same as the Skytop, which means the M8’s 4.4-litre V8 sending 616bhp to all four wheels, enough for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds.

Will the BMW Speedtop go into production? With the 50-run Skytop apparently all sold, it seems highly likely the Speedtop will get a similar outing.