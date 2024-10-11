BMW Skytop Concept turns in to a 50-run special, complete with M8’s 616bhp V8

The BMW Skytop Concept revealed at Villa d’Este this year turns in to a limited run of 50 cars complete with the M8’s 616bhp V8.

When the BMW Skytop Concept at revealed at Villa d’Este earlier this year, we were struck by how beautiful it was – especially compared to BMW’s current crop of aesthetically challenged models – but doubted it was anything more than a one-off concept to make Villa d’Este visitors salivate. But we were wrong.

Yes, the BMW Skytop will be hitting the road, but it’s limited to just 50 cars – just like the BMW 3.0 CSL in 2022 – at a price we don’t know but will be substantial.

The BMW Skytop is said to be heavily inspired by BMWs like the 507 and Z8, and as far as we know is underpinned by the 8 Series and comes with BMW’s 4.4-litre V8 with 616bhp and xDrive AWD, enough to scoot to 62mph in 3.3 seconds.

There’s nothing BMW currently makes that stirs the soul with its looks, but the Skytop does with its restrained kidney grille – echoing old school shark nose BMWs – elegant and slim headlights, and with a pair of removable Targa panels, a pair of buttresses and a central spine.

Inside the layout is derived from the 8 Series and comes with ‘Brogue-Style’ decoration, lots of leather, bits of Crystal, HUD and soft-close doors.

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, said:

The BMW Skytop is a truly exotic design and offers a combination of driving dynamics and elegance at the highest level. To finally be able to announce that this car will be built is like a dream come true. Thank you for the very positive response around the globe and to the passionate team that worked on the project.

We can only hope that the hugely positive reaction to how the Skytop looks will make BMW designers reflect on how future models are designed.