BMW XM first OFFICIAL look – and it’s down by 100bhp on the Concept XM

The BMW XM – BMW’s first bespoke ‘M’ car in a generation – will be down by 100bhp on the Concept XM as BMW reveals details.

It’s a sign of the odd times we live in that the first standalone BMW ‘M’ model in a generation is going to be an SUV, and a hybrid SUV at that.

BMW previewed what we can expect from the XM with the Concept XM back in November, and last month we got our first look at what we can expect from the production version with spy photos XM.

The spy photos of the XM showed a car which seemed little changed from the concept – although it did get actual door handles – and we assumed it was sporting the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the concept too. But it seems BMW has pulled back on the power for the production version.

When BMW revealed the concept, they boasted of a plug-in hybrid powertrain using a 4.4-litre V8 mated to an electric motor for an output of 740bhp and 743lb/ft of torque and an EV range of around 50 miles.

But now, as BMW quietly reveals some of the production XM’s specs, it seems they’ve had second thoughts on the power and range, with power dropping by almost 100bhp.

That reduction in power sees the output of the PHEV powertrain drop from 740bhp and 743lb/ft of torque to 634bhp and 590lb/ft of torque. Quite the drop, although EV range estimates stay unchanged but there’s still no information on battery size.

Aside from the not inconsiderable drop in power, the XM comes with hybrid-specific M xDrive with an electronic rear diff lock, M Adaptive Suspension, M braking system, 23″ alloys, 48v anti-roll and rear-axle steering.

Production of the new XM starts at the end of 2022, so expect a full reveal, and more details, ahead of that.