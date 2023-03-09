Bowler Defender 100th Edition is an almost £100k ‘Old’ Land Rover Defender

The Bowler Defender 100th Edition arrives to celebrate Bowler’s 100th Fast Road Conversion of the old Land Rover Defender. Costs £93,600.

If you still hold a torch for the old Land Rover Defender and its earlier Series model siblings, there’s no shortage of options, if your pockets are deep enough, to get a tweaked and fettled Defender, even from Land Rover themselves.

Last year we saw the arrival of the Land Rover Defender V8 Trophy from Land Rover Classic, a run of 25 to celebrate Land Rover’s antics in the Camel Classic and costing a not insignificant £195k.

But if that Land Rover Defender is out of reach – but you still want a ‘JLR’ titivated Defender – then the Bowler Defender 100th Edition (remember, JLR now owns Bowler) could be just what you’re looking for. Although you’ll still need the thick-end of £100k to buy it.

Celebrating its 100th Fast Road Conversion, the Defender 100th Edition gets Bowler’s power upgrade delivering pushing on 200bhp and performance exhaust, Fast Road Suspension and 18″ Bowler Motorsport wheels with BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres.

There are also some new graphics, Corris Grey external protection pack, Recaro seats, Alcantara roof lining, LED headlights, Big Brake Kit and much more.

The Bowler Defender 100th Edition is a one-off at £78,000 plus VAT (£96,000), and if you’re interested you can speak to Bowler on 01773 827 111.