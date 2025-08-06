Chery Tiggo 8 goes on sale to CHALLENGE cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail

The Chery Tiggo 8 goes on sale in the UK with a choice of ICE and PHEV powertrains, seven seats and prices from £28,545.

Chery, long-term partners with Jaguar Land Rover in China, already has a presence in the UK with its Jaecoo and Omoda brands, but now it arrives under its own brand name with the Chery Tiggo 8 going on sale and looking to challenge SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail.

Similar in size to the Kodiaq, the Tiggo 8 has pretty generic SUV styling with a big grille at the front and slim headlights, with the seemingly de rigueur LED light bar at the back.

Powertrain options are a 1.6-litre petrol engine good for 145bhp and 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds or a PHEV (dubbed the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid) which mates an electric motor and a 1.5-litre petrol engine for a total output of 201bhp, and promising 56 miles of EV running.

Two trim levels are on offer for the Tiggo 8, with entry-level Aspire trim coming with Climate, Adaptive Cruise, Sony Sound, faux leather, heated seats and a 15.5″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Move up to top-spec Summit trim and you also get a Panoramic roof, hands-free tailgate, electric heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats and HUD.

Prices start at £28.545 for the ICE Tiggo 8 and £33,545 for the PHEV, comfortably undercutting the Skoda Kodaiq and Nissan X-Trail by thousands.

The Chery Tiggo 8 is now on sale in the UK with first deliveries due in September.