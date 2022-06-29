Citroen e-C4 X arrives as an electric Crossover which spans niches

The Citroen e-C4 X arrives as a C4 with an extended back end and promising to be a practical cross between a saloon, an SUV and a Crossover.

What used to be PSA – Peugeot and Citroen – are striving for originality in a crowded market by delivering cars which don’t really fit in to any niche, like the new Peugeot 408 and the Citroen C5 X.

Now, Citroen is back with another ‘Jack of all trades’ car with the new Citroen e-C4 X (there are non-electric versions, but these aren’t coming to the UK) in an effort to make the C4 span sectors and tempt in more buyers.

Looking just like the C4 at the front, at the back Citreon has extended the car to create a sort of higher-riding saloon with a traditional boot. Citroen’s Global boss, Vincent Cobée, said:

Many customers have told us they want an affordable, responsible and elegant alternative to the mass of hatchback and SUV offerings in the volume compact car segment, and this is our best interpretation of that need – a forward-looking, distinctive cross design that delivers all the comfort, technology, safety and value you expect from Citroën, but also outstanding roominess and limousine versatility, with the benefit of zero-emission, all-electric power.

The e-C4 X comes with Advanced Comfort features like super-comfy seats and Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension, as well as gaining Citroen’s new My Citroen Drive Plus infotainment, with an electric powertrain delivering 134bhp powered by a 50kWh battery and good for a 224-mile range.

Citroen says order books for the new e-C4 X will open in the UK in early 2023.